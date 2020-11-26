China Battery Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The China battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing renewable energy industry tends to create the demand for renewable energy batteries and hence drive the regional growth of the market.
Request a Free Sample of our China Battery Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/china-battery-market
China has made substantial progress in scaling up renewable power as well as reducing the cost of renewable energy in the past 20 years. As a result of this, China has fulfilled the 13th Five?Year Plan targets ahead of time. Wind and solar PV have gradually entered the post?subsidy era. In 2018, the government promoted the consumption of renewable energy by setting mandatory caps on curtailment and minimum consumption targets.
Batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, are used for storing energy have become a key partner of photovoltaic solar, wind, and hybrid power plants, especially in areas not connected to a strong grid. The need for storage has increased significantly with the growing use of renewable sources.
A full Report of China Battery Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/china-battery-market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2018-2025
- Base year- 2018
- Forecast period- 2019-2025
- Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application
- Regions Covered- China
- Competitive Landscape- A123 Systems LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., and Saft Group SA
China Battery Market- Segmentation
By Category
- Primary
- Secondary
By Type
- Lithium-Ion
- Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)
- Nickel Cadmium
- Lead Acid
- Others
By Application
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Power & Energy
- Others
Company Profiles
- A123 Systems, LLC
- Overview
- A123 Systems, LLC in Battery Landscape
- Recent Developments
- Automotive Energy Supply Corp.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.
- KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.
- Saft Groupe SA
- Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/china-battery-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404