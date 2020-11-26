Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for drugs in the region owing to the presence of huge geriatric population pool coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

A significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes has been witnessed over the years in the region. Increased preferences of people towards insulin in comparison with drugs are fueling the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, there were around 72.96 million cases of diabetes in adult population of India. With such a high prevalence of diabetes in the region, the demand for insulin increases, which in turn, will create demand for packaging solutions?

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Type and By Material

Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corp., Schott AG, SGD SA, Piramal Enterprise Ltd., and Takemoto Packaging Inc.

Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- Segmentation

By Type

Primary

Secondary

By Material Type

Plastic & Polymer

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Packaging Market– Segment by Region

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

ASGEN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd.

Gerresheimer Group

Himalayan Group of Industries

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Schott AG

SGD SA

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

SVM Enterprises

Takemoto Packaging Inc.

