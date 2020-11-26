Automotive Embedded System Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

In terms of value, embedded systems in the automotive market are expected to grow at an annual average of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. Automotive embedded systems are electronic or computer systems specifically designed to control and access data on installed electronic based systems in the vehicle. The system consists of single-chip microcontrollers such as Cortex, Advanced RISC Machine (ARM), microprocessor, Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Digital Signal Processor (DSP), and Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). These embedded systems are integrated into a variety of functions such as lighting, security and audio systems. The adoption of advanced embedded systems in the automotive industry has increased significantly over the past 20 years. Automotive embedded systems ensure end-user requirements in terms of safety, comfort and cost. Changes in system architecture, modifications in software development, and improvements in integration services will bring new opportunities to the market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bosch

Continental

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

Mitsubishi Electric

Denso

Alpine

Pioneer

Bose

Delphi

Kenwoo

Automotive Embedded System Market segmentation by Type

Infotainment & Telematics

Body Electronics

Safety & Security

Automotive Embedded System Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Embedded System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Embedded System Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Embedded System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Embedded System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Embedded System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

