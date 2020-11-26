Germany Battery Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The German battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for batteries has increased owing to the increased adoption of EVs. Further, major players in the industry are getting involved in the initiative taken by the government to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries in the region.

On June 30, 2020, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier officially awarded the government’s first grant worth EUR 300 million (around $355 million) to battery company Varta. The initiative is part of a European Union IPCEI, Important Project of Common European Interest. Four other companies (BASF, BMW Group, Opel, and Umicore) with battery-cell projects in Germany will also be receiving grants.

A full report of Germany Battery Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/germany-battery-market

Germany aims to have 7 to 10 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030, and government-backed incentives of up to $10,696 are available to purchasers of new electric vehicles and hybrids. This will open up business opportunities for German subsidiaries of foreign companies as well. Such initiatives by the government open up new opportunities and provide significant growth to the German battery industry.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/germany-battery-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application

Regions Covered- Germany

Competitive Landscape- A123 Systems LLC, Siemen AG, Tesla Inc., Exide Industries Ltd., Saft Group SA, and Tesvolt GmbH

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/germany-battery-market

Germany Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

Company Profiles

A123 Systems, LLC

BOS Balance of Storage Systems AG.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Saft Group SA

Siemens AG

Tesla Inc.

Tesvolt GmbH

VARTA Storage GmbH

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404