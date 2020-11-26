US Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The US battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising application of batteries in consumer electronics, automobiles, and others are driving the growth of the battery industry in the country. The increasing purchasing power of consumer electronic products among Americans further creates demand for the battery used in these devices.

Sales of smartphones and laptops along with the technologically updated electronics products are continuously increasing in the country every year. Moreover, the rising number of enterprises and smart electronics devices enabled with AI and IoT is offering growth to the consumer electronics industry in the US and hence drives the battery market in the country owing to its wide application in consumer electronic devices.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application

Regions Covered- US

Competitive Landscape- Exide Industries Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corp., and Ambir Inc.

US Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

Company Profiles

A123 Systems, LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Ambri Inc.

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

MaxPower Inc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Saft Groupe SA

Tesla, Inc.

