India Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian household vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increase in the disposable income of the people in the country is significantly creating new market opportunities for the household vacuum cleaner. Additionally, the developing real estate sector, especially across tier-1 and tier-2 cities of the country, will also aid in the increase in the adoption of household vacuum cleaners. Moreover, aesthetically pleasing and latest technology-enabled products demand is also surging significantly across the country owing to the improving socio-economic condition of the people.

Request a Free Sample of our India Vacuum Cleaner Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-vacuum-cleaner-market

Furthermore, the rising working women population is also considered as a significant factor behind the surge in the adoption of household vacuum cleaners. Moreover, the global market player is expanding its product offerings in India to tap the potential customer base with economical offerings. For instance, Xiaomi Corp. a China-based company has launched its household vacuum cleaner named Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with 12 high-precision sensors for better movement around the home in April 2020. The household vacuum cleaner is priced at approximately $400 and at the time of launch and is available near to $250. The easy availability of such economic products is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the market.

A full Report of India Vacuum Cleaner Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-vacuum-cleaner-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Type

o By Technology

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Eureka Forbes Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Panasonic Corp., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

India Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Handheld Vacuum

Canister Vacuum

Upright Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Autonomous / Robot Vacuum

By Type

Bagged

Bagless

By Technology

Wet

Dry

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

American Micronic Instruments (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Dyson Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Trifo Inc.

Xiaomi Corp.



For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-vacuum-cleaner-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404