India Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian household vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increase in the disposable income of the people in the country is significantly creating new market opportunities for the household vacuum cleaner. Additionally, the developing real estate sector, especially across tier-1 and tier-2 cities of the country, will also aid in the increase in the adoption of household vacuum cleaners. Moreover, aesthetically pleasing and latest technology-enabled products demand is also surging significantly across the country owing to the improving socio-economic condition of the people.
Furthermore, the rising working women population is also considered as a significant factor behind the surge in the adoption of household vacuum cleaners. Moreover, the global market player is expanding its product offerings in India to tap the potential customer base with economical offerings. For instance, Xiaomi Corp. a China-based company has launched its household vacuum cleaner named Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with 12 high-precision sensors for better movement around the home in April 2020. The household vacuum cleaner is priced at approximately $400 and at the time of launch and is available near to $250. The easy availability of such economic products is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Product Type
o By Type
o By Technology
o By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- Eureka Forbes Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Panasonic Corp., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
India Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Handheld Vacuum
- Canister Vacuum
- Upright Vacuum
- Stick Vacuum
- Autonomous / Robot Vacuum
By Type
- Bagged
- Bagless
By Technology
- Wet
- Dry
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Company Profiles
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- American Micronic Instruments (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Dyson Ltd.
- Eureka Forbes Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Kent RO Systems Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Trifo Inc.
- Xiaomi Corp.
