Data Center Power Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global data center power market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2025. The proliferation of data centers around the world as the need to store data in the cloud increases. These data centers consume huge amounts of energy. The increasing adoption of advanced systems to reduce power consumption and the emergence of modular data centers are expected to drive the market growth.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (By Application, By End-use )

Companies covered

ABB Ltd., Active POWER, AEG Power Solutions, Belkin International, Inc., Benning Power Electronic, Black Box Corporation, Borri Industrial Power Solutions, Caterpillar Inc., Clary Corporation, Controlled Power Company, Cummins, Inc., Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Delta Electronic Inc., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Inc., Fuji Electric, Gamatronic Electronic Industries, Generac Power Systems, Inc., General Electric, HBL Power Systems, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intellipower, Inc., Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, MTU Onsite Energy, Panduit, PhoenixContact, Piller Group, Power Innovations International Inc., Raritan, Inc., Riello, Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SA, Server Technology, Inc., Siemens AG, TDK Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Co.

Global Data Center Power Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

UPS

Generators

Cabling Infrastructure

Others

Service

Managed

Professional

By Application

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Centre Power Market Report

What was the Data Centre Power Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Thin Wafer Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thin Wafer Market was the market leader in 2018?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thin Wafer Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

