Time Sensitive Networking Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Time-Sensitive Networking Market size surpassed USD 200 million in 2019 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 30% between 2019 and 2025.

Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a series of IEEE standards being developed by the Time Sensitive Task Force of the IEEE 802.1 Working Group. With TSN, you can collect real-time data to perform analysis, gain operational insights, and increase system productivity. Thus, TSN provides deterministic real-time communication over Ethernet. As the standard evolves, future Ethernet communications will be set to provide computable end-to-end latency, tightly limited latency fluctuations, and very low packet loss.

Some of the major players in the global time sensitive networking market include ABB Ltd, Bosch Rexroth Ag, Analog Devices, Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., National Instruments, XILINX INC., General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Belden Inc., Broadcom, Microsemi Corporation, Marvell, Cisco Systems, Inc., and NXP Semiconductors.

Major Applications are as follows:

Power and Energy

Automotive

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Others

