Global Polysiloxane Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

Global polysiloxane market is anticipated to showcase moderate CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the polysiloxane market include the increasing focus of polysiloxane manufacturers towards innovations to improve the performance of polysiloxane resins. For instance, in April 2018, Hexion, Inc. announced to reveal a new hybrid epoxy/polysiloxane resin during the 2018 American Coatings Show that offers superior performance in protective coatings. When cross-linked with aminosilanes, topcoats that incorporate Hexion’s EPOSIL Resin 5550 offer excellent resistance to corrosion, higher service temperatures and anti-graffiti properties, while providing excellent gloss retention and lower yellowing.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/polysiloxane-market

Hybrid epoxy/polysiloxane coatings offer superior durability and are a high-performance alternative to traditional aliphatic polyurethane coatings that contain free isocyanate monomers. are contributing towards the global polysiloxane industry growth. 3M Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, GELEST, INC., Huntsman Corp. LLC, and Merck KGaA are the major manufacturers of polysiloxane across the globe. Significant efforts of key market players in marketing of available products and launching id=f new polysiloxane is anticipated to drive the growth of the global polysiloxane market.

A Full Report of Global Polysiloxane Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/polysiloxane-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Application, By End User Industry

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Global Polysiloxane Market report Segment

By application

Medical

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Organo Electronic Materials

Fabrics

Others

End-User Industry

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Power

Infrastructure

Transportation

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Textile

Other

Global Polysiloxane Market Report Segment

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/polysiloxane-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404