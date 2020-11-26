North American Polysiloxane Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The North American polysiloxane market is estimated to exhibit a modest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing use of polysiloxane in a wide range of end-user industries including automotive, coating, building and construction, and personal care & cosmetics among others is one of the major factors to drive the growth of the regional market. In the personal care and cosmetics industry being an amine-functionalized amodimethicones works as an excellent hair conditioner to offer improved compatibility, softness, and lessening frizz. Enhanced thermal stability, weathering resistance, low surface tension, hydrophobicity, release, and lubricating properties are some of the key characteristics of polysiloxane that make them suitable for use in the cookware making industry.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-polysiloxane-market

In the healthcare industry, the polysiloxane is used in the manufacturing of gaskets, seals, and shrouds that requires the use of a material having high biocompatibility. The US is anticipated to hold a major market share in the Polysiloxane market. The US is the home to several top pharmaceutical companies and their manufacturing base. The high level of pharma products in the country is anticipated to create the demand for polysiloxane for coating application. Therefore, the rising adoption of polysiloxane for the coating of medicines is anticipated to drive the growth of the polysiloxane market across the region.

A Full Report of North American Polysiloxane Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-polysiloxane-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Application, By End-User Industry

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Merck KGaA, and so on

North American Polysiloxane Market Report Segment

By application

Medical

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Organic Electronic Materials

Fabrics

Others

End-User Industry

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Power

Infrastructure

Transportation

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Textile

Other

North American Polysiloxane Market Report Segment

US

Canada

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-polysiloxane-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404