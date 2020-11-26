Cloud Storage Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The cloud storage market size is valued at $46.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $222.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 21% from 2020 to 2025. Cloud storage is a next-generation system that interacts with human language and helps professionals. Understand the complexity of unstructured data so you can make better decisions. Global markets include technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, automatic inference, and information retrieval, which are used to translate unstructured data to detect, infer, and predict the best solutions.
Market Coverage
- Market size available for years 2019–2025
- Base year considered 2018
- Forecast period 2019-2025
- Segments covered (ByType, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Applications, By End-use)
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Deployment Type
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
By User Type
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Company Profiles
- AWS
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Alibaba Cloud
- Oracle
- Rackspace Technology
- HPE
- Dell Technologies
- Huawei
- Dropbox
- Box
- Tencent Cloud
- Fujitsu
- VMware
- Netapp
- Hitachi Vantara
- Scality
- Citrix
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Global Cloud Storage Market Report
- What was the Global Cloud Storage Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Global Cloud Storage Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Cloud Storage Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
