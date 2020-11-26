Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Automotive Engine Encapsulation market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5.6% over the forecast period. Automotive engine encapsulation isolates the engine from the environment and maintains the engine temperature for a long period even when the engine is off. This slows down the engine cooling rate and provides initial heat during start-up. Thus, encapsulation reduces friction between engine parts and gives the engine a short warm-up time, which ultimately helps to minimize CO2 emissions.

The global automotive engine encapsulation market is growing rapidly due to the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and strict regulations to minimize engine noise and CO2 emissions. However, the growth of the global market may be hampered by the limited application of engine encapsulation in electric and hybrid vehicles. There is a growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles worldwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize carbon footprint.

The following players are covered in this report:

Autoneum

Continental

RoEchling

Elringklinger

Greiner Group

Furukawa Electric

Woco Industrietechnik

Adler Pelzer

SA Automotive

Hennecke

3M Deutschland

Saint-Gobain Isover

Polytec Holding

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market segmentation by Type

Engine-mounted

Body-mounted

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market segmentation by Application

Economic light-duty vehicles

Mid-priced light-duty vehicles

Luxury light-duty vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Engine Encapsulation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

