Automotive E-Tailing Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive electronics tailing market is expected to record a CAGR of around 11.6% over the forecast period to 2025.

E-tailing is the fastest growing retail segment in the auto parts market and is a significant source of revenue in auto parts sales, but there is little definitive data on the size and composition of this channel. E-tailing means parts sold to DIYers and service professionals through a publicly accessible website. This new online research study to measure the online retail market for aftermarket replacement parts and accessories sales will be the basis for the Auto Care Association, which provides a consolidated estimate of online sales within the automotive care industry.

The following players are covered in this report:

Autozone, Inc.

libaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

O’reilly Automotive Inc.

Flipkart

Delticom AG.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Ebay Inc.

Automotive E-Tailing Market segmentation by Type

DIY

DIFM

Automotive E-Tailing Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheeler

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive E-Tailing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive E-Tailing Market Report

1. What was the Automotive E-Tailing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive E-Tailing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive E-Tailing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

