Automotive Fastener Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive industry’s fasteners market appears to be resilient and is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Fasteners are mechanical components that hold, join or attach two or more parts, and the automotive industry is the largest market for fasteners. Automotive fasteners are composed of a variety of materials such as iron, aluminum, brass, nickel, stainless steel, plastic, and are further classified by their unique properties. Automotive fasteners are commonly used in vehicle clamping parts to prevent segregation or wobble, transfer loads, and prevent leakage of joints. Automotive fasteners are available in a variety of shapes, coatings and colors to meet the needs of the automotive fastener market with attractive designs and quality.
The following players are covered in this report:
- Stanley Engineered Fastening
- Illinois Tools Work Inc
- Sundarm Fasteners
- Bulten AB
- Trifast
- Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V
- Penn Engineering & Manufacturingoration
- Phillips Screw
- Rocknel Fastener
- Precision Castparts
Automotive Fastener Market segmentation by Type
- Iron
- Nickel
- Brass
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminum
Automotive Fastener Market segmentation by Application
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Fastener industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Fastener Market Report
1. What was the Automotive Fastener Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Fastener Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Fastener Market was the market leader in 2018?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
