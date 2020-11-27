Industrial Agitators Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Industrial Agitator Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Impact on market growth.

Industrial agitators are devices used in the pharmaceutical, chemical, personal care and cosmetics, food industries to process a variety of products. These devices are used to bind liquids, increase heat transfer, maintain and store uniform liquids, and accelerate chemical reactions.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players of industrial agitator market include Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (U.S.), Dynamix Agitators Inc. (Canada), Mixer Direct, Inc. (U.S.), Tacmina Corporation (Japan), Statiflo International Ltd. (U.K.), Ekato Holdings GmbH (Germany), Fluid Kotthoff GmbH (Germany), KSB (U.S.) and Silverson Machines Inc. (U.K.)

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable forecasts of market size. The predictions included in the report were derived using proven research methodology and assumptions. With it, the research report serves as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market including, but not limited to, regional markets, technologies, types, and applications.

Segmentation

The industrial agitator market is differentiated by type, component, model, form, and by the application.

Based on the type, the industrial agitator market is sub-segmented into the top entry, side entry, bottom entry, portable, and static. The model segment consists of large tank mixers, drum mixers, portable mixers, and others. Furthermore, the component segment is classified into heads, sealing systems, impellers, anchor, turbine, propeller, paddle, and others.

The industrial agitator is further divided on the basis of form that includes solid-solid mixture, solid-liquid mixture, liquid-liquid mixture, and liquid-gas mixture.

On the basis of the application segment, the industrial agitator is segmented chemical, mining, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, cosmetics, and others.

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

