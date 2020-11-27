Automotive Gearbox Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The gearbox is the second element of the car powertrain. It is used to change the vehicle’s speed and torque according to various road and load conditions. A car gearbox is a set of gears arranged between the vehicle’s engine and clutch to achieve the desired torque ratio. The car gearbox is located under the engine and is called the transmission.

Growing consumer preference for a smooth ride is expected to lead the automotive gearbox market. Luxury and premium vehicles offer 6 and 7 gearboxes. Gear shifts are smoother and more gears improve ride comfort. Therefore, the demand for automotive gearboxes is expected to increase as the demand for luxury and comfort increases.

The following players are covered in this report:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki

Magna (Getrag)

Schaeffler

Borgwarner

Eaton

Allison Transmission

Continental

Jatco

Magneti Marelli

GKN

Bonfiglioli

Hyundai Dymos

Oerlikon Graziano

Punch Powertrain

Tremec

Avtec

Automotive Gearbox Market segmentation by Type

3–5

6–8

Above 8

Automotive Gearbox Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Gearbox industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Gearbox Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Gearbox Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Gearbox Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Gearbox Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

