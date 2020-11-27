Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The automotive gesture recognition market is expected to grow at around 17.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. It operates various driver assistance functions within the vehicle.

AGRS (Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems) is an advanced system that improves vehicle control and safety. These systems can incorporate human touch or other gestures to initiate and perform any desired action. Some of the factors to consider when developing and installing an automotive gesture recognition system are efforts to increase safety regulations and reduce driver distraction. The system captures hand, finger gestures or command movements in iris and facial recognition. This technology works with the help of camera and sensor devices, where the camera feeds image data to the sensing device, and calculates the depth of movement with the help of infrared sensors.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cognitec Systems

Continental

Harman International (SAMSUNG)

NXP Semiconductors

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

Visteon

Synaptics

Eyesight Technologies

Softkinetic

Qualcomm

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market segmentation by Type

Hand/finger print/leg recognition

Face recognition

Vision/iris recognition

Others

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market segmentation by Application

Multimedia/infotainment/navigation

Lighting systems

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

