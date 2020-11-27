Asia-Pacific Fire Alarm System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the use of fire safety appliances in the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market. Article 24 of the Fire Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China specifies that the products for fire protection shall meet the national standards; where there are no such standards to go by, they shall meet the industrial standards.

It is prohibited to produce, sell, or use products for fire protection that are not up to standards or that are eliminated by the official order of the State. The presence of such rules and regulation in the country encourage the fire alarm system manufacturers to manufacture the fire alarm systems that meet the safety criteria. China is the major contributor to the high growth of the fire alarm system market in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the developing construction industry of the major economies of Asia-Pacific such as India, China, Japan, and Singapore among others is creating for such systems in the region as safety prevention from fire mishaps.

Asia-Pacific Fire Alarm system Market Report Segment

By Product

Conventional Fire Alarm System

Addressable Fire Alarm System

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Asia-Pacific Fire Alarm system Market Report Segment by Region

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

ADT, LLC

Eaton Corp.

Fenwal Controls of Japan, Ltd.

Fike Corp.

Gentex Corp.

Halma plc

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

