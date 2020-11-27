European Fire Alarm System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the use of fire safety appliances in the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market. Construction Products Regulation (CPR) is a regulation that harmonized the conditions for the marketing of construction products and replaces the Construction Products Directive. The CPR was introduced to save lives, inhibit fires, and minimizing the consequential damages.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-fire-alarm-system-market

Also, the rising fire incidences are increasing the demand for installation of the fire prevention products such as fire alarm systems. In Europe, domestic fire safety is a concern for governments. As per the CTIF (International Association of Fire and Rescue Services), around 2.0-2.5 million fires are reported every year, resulting in 20,000 – 25,000 fire deaths and 250,000 – 500,000 fire injuries in Europe. Among these fatalities, around 80.0% have occurred in private homes. To prevent fire incidences, CPR has covered fire safety regulations for residential buildings concerning the constructional fire safety, which is contributing to the fire alarm system market.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-fire-alarm-system-market

European Fire Alarm system Market Report Segment

By Product

Conventional Fire Alarm System

Addressable Fire Alarm System

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

European Fire Alarm System Market Report Segment by Region

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ADT, LLC

Eaton Corp.

Gentex Corp.

Halma plc

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-fire-alarm-system-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404