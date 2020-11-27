European Fire Alarm System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the use of fire safety appliances in the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market. Construction Products Regulation (CPR) is a regulation that harmonized the conditions for the marketing of construction products and replaces the Construction Products Directive. The CPR was introduced to save lives, inhibit fires, and minimizing the consequential damages.
Also, the rising fire incidences are increasing the demand for installation of the fire prevention products such as fire alarm systems. In Europe, domestic fire safety is a concern for governments. As per the CTIF (International Association of Fire and Rescue Services), around 2.0-2.5 million fires are reported every year, resulting in 20,000 – 25,000 fire deaths and 250,000 – 500,000 fire injuries in Europe. Among these fatalities, around 80.0% have occurred in private homes. To prevent fire incidences, CPR has covered fire safety regulations for residential buildings concerning the constructional fire safety, which is contributing to the fire alarm system market.
European Fire Alarm system Market Report Segment
By Product
- Conventional Fire Alarm System
- Addressable Fire Alarm System
By Application
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
European Fire Alarm System Market Report Segment by Region
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- ADT, LLC
- Eaton Corp.
- Gentex Corp.
- Halma plc
- Hochiki Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corp.
