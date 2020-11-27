Torque Converter Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Torque Converter Market is estimated to be at USD 5.90 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.88 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5%

The torque converter market is driven by the high penetration of Automatic Transmission (AT) in mid- and premium segment cars. Also, the increasing penetration of Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) in mid-level vehicles is expected to drive the market in developing countries. The increasing demand for luxury, comfort, and convenience is driving technological advancements in the market.

Torque Converter Market ecosystem consists of manufacturers such as Schaeffler (Germany), ZF (Germany), Aisin (Japan) , EXEDY (Japan), BorgWarner (US), and Valeo (France); OEMs such as Volkswagen Group (Germany)

Market By Transmission Type

AT

CVT

DCT

Market By Component

Clutch plate

Damper

Impeller

Stator

Turbine

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Torque Converter industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Torque Converter Market Report

1. What was the Torque Converter Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Torque Converter Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Torque Converter Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

