Indian Fire Alarm System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

Indian fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the use of fire safety appliances in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market. National Building Code of India covers the detailed guidelines for construction, maintenance, and fire safety of the structures. The code mainly focuses upon the compliance of minimum standards of fire safety necessary for building occupants and users. As per the guidelines of the National Building Code of India fire protection equipment/installations to the laid down quality requirements, it is desirable to use such equipment/installation duly certified under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certification Marks Scheme.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-fire-alarm-system-market

BIS has formulated more than 150 standards on fire safety in buildings and firefighting equipment & systems. Code of practice for fire safety of building (IS 1641 to IS 1646), electrical generating and distributing stations (IS 3034), cotton textile mills (IS 3079), rubber and plastic (IS 11457 Part 1), libraries and archives (IS 11460), iron and steel industries (IS 13694), hotels (IS 13716), educational institutions (IS 14435); fire detection and alarm systems (IS 2189), and so on. The presence of such standards in the country is promoting the adoption of fire alarm in the country which in turn is driving the market growth.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-fire-alarm-system-market

Indian Fire Alarm system Market report Segment

By Product

Conventional Fire Alarm System

Addressable Fire Alarm System

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Company Profiles

ADT, LLC

Eaton Corp.

Halma plc

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens Building Technologies Group

United Technologies Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-fire-alarm-system-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404