Touch Controller Ic Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Touchscreen Controller Market was valued at USD 3.68 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 9.11 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15%.

The global touch controller IC market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the demand for touch screens in LCDs, computer desktops and notebooks increases. Growing demand for smartphones, smart screen monitors and tablets, as well as increasing acceptance of traditional touch screens for portable and functional electronics, is expected to accelerate industry growth over the next eight years.

Key players in the touch controller IC market include Atmel, Cypress, and Synaptics. Few other emerging vendors are Melfas, Zinitix, and Image Technology.

Touchscreen Controller Market, By Technology:

Resistive

Capacitive

Touchscreen Controller Market, By Interface

I2C (Inter-Integrated Circuit)

Serial Peripheral Interface

USB (Universal Serial Bus)

UART (Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter)

HID over USB

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Touch Controller Ic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Touch Controller Ic Market Report

1. What was the Touch Controller Ic Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Touch Controller Ic Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Touch Controller Ic Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

