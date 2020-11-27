Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Automotive MEMS Sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025. MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) refers to a combination of electronic and mechanical elements, sensors and active elements in a single layer of silicon. Uses micro fabrication technology.

These sensors can produce an entire system on a single silicon chip and make up an important part of automotive electronics. MEMS sensors are used in automotive applications such as infotainment, navigation assistance, rollover detection, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring systems, collision detection, electronic parking brake systems and anti-theft systems.

The following players are covered in this report:

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

General Electric Company

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market segmentation by Type

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Others

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market segmentation by Application

Safety and Chassis

Powertrain

Infotainment

Body and Convenience

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive MEMS Sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Report

1. What was the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive MEMS Sensor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

