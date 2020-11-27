Airway Management Devices Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global airway management device market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma is a key factor that is creating demand for airway management devices for its treatment, thereby driving the market growth. Asthma is one of the major non-communicable diseases that affect almost every major economy across the globe. At the time of an asthma attack lining of the bronchial tubes swell which results in the narrowing of airways and reduced the flow of air through the lungs. As per the WHO, in 2019, about 235 million people were living with asthma across the globe. It is the most common communicable disease in children however maximum mortalities are observed in the elderly population. It is highly prevalent in high-income countries however developing economies share a large part of mortalities.

Due to developed healthcare infrastructure in developed economies, it is early diagnosed and treated whereas due to lack of healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries a major portion of people with asthma remains untreated. As per the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 13 people in the US have asthma in the US, equal to 25 million people. About 7.5% of adults and 8.5% of children are affected by it in the country. It is more common in adult women as compared to the adult male. As per the WHO, India had around 15-20 million asthma patients in 2017. It is also on the high rise in China, as per Asia Asthma Development Board, there were about 36.7 patients of asthma per 100,000 people. More than 30 million people are living with Asthma in China. The high demand for airway management devices for the treatment of this severe problem is a key factor to drive the growth of the global airway management devices market.

Current Market Trends related to the Global Airway Management Devices Market

Increase in investment in research and development activities and rising penetration of new technologies.

Key market players are adopting different growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the marketplace.

North America is anticipated to hold a considerable share during the forecast period.

Adverse effects of certain devices on neonates along with the dearth of skilled professionals may hinder the growth of the global airway management devices market.

The rapid innovation coupled with favorable reimbursement policies offers significant growth opportunities for the growth of the global airway management devices market.

Airway Management Device Market Segmentation

By Type

Supraglottic Device

Infraglottic Device

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Airway Management Device Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical, Inc.

Bryan Medical, Inc.

Flexicare(Group), Ltd.

Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Intersurgical, Ltd.

KARL STORZSE & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Mercury Medical (f Mercury Enterprises, Inc.)

Olympus Corp.

P3 Medical, Ltd.

Pulmodyne, Inc.

Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development Co., LTD.

Smiths Medical Group, Ltd.

SourceMark

SunMed

Teleflex Inc.

Venner Medical International

Verathon, Inc.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

