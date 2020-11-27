Indian Organic Baby Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian organic baby food market is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Increasing disposable income, growing economy, urbanization, and heavy investments in the retailing sector are some of the secondary factors contributing to the growth of the Indian organic baby food market. The organic baby food category is gaining traction, even being a niche one in the Indian market. This growth is credited to rising awareness concerning the consumption of organic foods among customers while choosing the right food for their babies. Additionally, the past decade has seen substantial changes in the retail and e-retail space in India owing to the takeovers and acquisitions of numerous small-scale retail chains by larger international and domestic players in the organic baby food vertical. Also, a lot of start-ups have entered the organic niche owing to an increasing inclination towards organic foods.

Furthermore, pertaining to the rising demand for organic foods in the country, in May 2019, Nestle launched an organic baby food product within its Ceregrow brand of cereals for children over the age of 12 months, made from 100% organic ragi, wheat, milk, and rice. The convenience of baby cereals, as well as the growing range of flavors and varieties, continues to encourage mothers to buy them as a weaning food. However, owing to the intense competition, the local brands in India are also seeking to fill the organic gap in the home market for baby foods. Indian player Mimmo Organics boasts a portfolio of different kinds of pasta for children aged 10 months and older, in addition to teething wafers and tender gums. The major ingredients used in these categories include whole wheat, millet, ragi, and, buckwheat.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type and Distribution Channel

Country Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Early Foods, Happy Family Organics (Nurture, Inc.), Ormeal Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Pristine Organics Pvt Ltd., and Sari Foods Co

Indian Organic Baby Food Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Ready to Eat

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Company Profiles

24 Mantra Organic

Early Foods

My Little Moppet

Nascens enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Nurture, Inc.

Ormeal Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

PT Organics Ltd.

Sari Foods Co

The Great Banyan

Tiny Spoons Organic Baby Food

