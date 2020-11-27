Microtome Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global microtome market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as India and China is growing significantly with the increasing interest from both the private and public sectors. These economies are amongst the fastest developing countries in the adoption and implementation of new technologies across the globe. The increasing rate of diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure in these countries are anticipated to lead to increased demand for diagnosis and the treatment of the diseases, which in turn, will enhance the growth of the global microtome industry during the forecast period.

The study of the global microtome market covers the analysis of the different applications of microtome which include disease diagnosis and medical research. Amongst the applications of the global microtome market, the disease diagnosis segment is projected to hold a significant share during the forecast period. The segmental growth is accredited to the increased numbers of diseases across the globe coupled with the increasing geriatric population. The tissues from the body are removed from the patient’s body for the diagnosis purpose, for the detection of the cause of disease. Increasing surgical procedures and increased awareness among the populations concerning the early diagnosis is likely to augment the demand for microtome, which in turn will enhance the growth of the market.

Besides, AGD Biomedicals Pvt Ltd., Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., MEDITE GmbH, ORION MEDIC, RMC Boeckeler Instruments, S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Sakura Finetek Europe B.V., SLEE medical GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and many others are some of the key players contributing towards the growth of the market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the players to cope in the competitive market. For instance, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, which is one of the key players having a wide product portfolio has maintained its leading position in the market by continuous contribution in the market. In 2018, the company launched HistoCoreBIOCUT, HistoCoreMULTICUT, and HistoCoreAUTOCUT clinical microtomes series.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Increased investments by the government concerning the early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancers arelikely to positively affect the microtome market growth during the forecast period

Rotatory microtomes segment will account for significant growth in the microtome industry

Asia-Pacific region will register a significant growth rate in the market across the globe

Novel product launches and the geographical expansion will be the key growth strategy adopted by the key players to sustain in the market.

Global Microtome Market – Segmentation

By Type

Rotary Microtome

Sliding or Base Sledge Microtome

Cryostat Microtomes

Vibrating Microtomes

Freezing Microtomes

Others

By Technology

Manual

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Medical Research

Global Microtome Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AGD Biomedicals Pvt Ltd.

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd.

Brunel Microscopes Ltd.

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

L. STURKEY, INC.

Diapath S.p.A.

Histo Line Laboratories S.r.l.

Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH

MEDITE Medical GmbH

Nanolytik

M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.

SLEE medical GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

