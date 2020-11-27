Autotransfusion Systems Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global autotransfusion systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of CVD is primarily encouraging the demand for autotransfusion systems. As per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2017, CVDs are the number 1 cause of death globally. In 2016, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs, which represents 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to stroke and heart attack. As per the American Heart Association, during the period, 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million American adults had some form of CVD.

In the US, coronary heart disease was the leading cause (43.2%) of deaths attributable to CVD in the US, followed by stroke (16.9%), high blood pressure (9.8%), heart failure (9.3%), diseases of the arteries (3.0%), and other CVD (17.7%). This, in turn, encourages the demand for cardiac surgeries to manage patients’ condition more effectively. Autologous transfusion of blood is an easy concept which supports the preservation of the red blood cells integrity, clotting factors, and platelets. As a result, quality blood without the incompatibility problem is administered to the patient. It eliminates the phase of cross-matching and thus, saving time and offer the benefits of instant availability of blood during the procedure.

By preserving clotting factors, hemostasis is optimally achieved during the post bypass period. Using autotransfusion, the risk of alloimmunization or infection is totally removed. This blood carries a considerable volume of oxygen as it has a huge density of clean red blood cells. It encourages the reduction in bleeding from the drain in the post cardiopulmonary bypass period and decreases the need for utilization of blood products, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and fresh frozen plasma (FFP). In the cardiac procedure, autologous transfusion is considered as useful in faster recovery and short procedural duration.

To reduce the consumption of blood components, reduce mortality and morbidity and decrease hospital costs, autologous blood transfusion is expected to be integrated into medical practice. Further, the increasing number of organ transplants are further contributing to the market growth. as per the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2017, the number of organs transplanted was 139,024, which increased to 7.3% over 2015. The emerging demand for organ transplantation procedure is leading to increasing demand for autologous blood transfusion for patients’ blood management during the organ transplantation procedure. This, in turn, will likely present an enormous opportunity for the growth of the global autotransfusion systems market.

Autotransfusion Systems Market Segmentation

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Trauma Procedures

Organ Transplantation

Other Procedures

By Type

Autotransfusion Products

Accessories

Autotransfusion Systems Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Advancis Surgical

Atrium Medical Corp.

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd.

BraileBiomédica

Brightwake Ltd.

Ecomed Solutions, LLC

Fresenius KabiAG

Gen World Medical Devices

Getinge AB

Haemonetics Corp.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Palex Medical SA

p.a.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

