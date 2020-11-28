Gunshot Detection Systems Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Gunshot Detection Systems market size was 790 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27% between 2019 and 2025.

The global Gunshot Detection Systems market was led by the Homeland sector in 2016 and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. This system is primarily used by law enforcement agencies. It is installed at a height of 30 feet or more above the ground in a specific location in the coverage area. These include walls, poles, street lamps and buildings. In addition, the increase in mass shootings in educational institutions is a major concern.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable forecasts of market size. The predictions included in the report were derived using proven research methodology and assumptions. With it, the research report serves as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market including, but not limited to, regional markets, technologies, types, and applications.

Gunshot Detection Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Fixed System

Vehicle Mounted System

Portable System

By Application

Homeland

Defense

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa B.V.

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Information System Technologies

V5 Systems Inc

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Gunshot Detection Systems Market Report

What was the Gunshot Detection Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Gunshot Detection Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Gunshot Detection Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

