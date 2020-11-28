Lease Management Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The lease management market accounted for $3,721.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period with revenue of $6,252.3 million by 2027. The Asia Pacific market accounted for $1010.4 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Top Key Players

LeaseAccelerator, Inc.

NAKISA,

CoStar Realty Information Inc.,

AppFolio, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

RealPage, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP

IBM

Lease Management Market Segmentation

Based on the service model:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a service (SaaS)

Based on the deployment model:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Based on organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Lease Management Market Report

What was the Lease Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Lease Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Lease Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

