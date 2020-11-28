Traffic Sensor Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Traffic Sensor Market was valued at USD 205.7 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 381.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%.

The market growth can be attributed to a number of factors such as increasing demand for real-time information systems, government initiatives to modify transportation infrastructure, urbanization and population growth. In addition, many countries are focusing on innovation and expansion of existing projects. This factor will increase the demand for traffic sensors in the future.

Get Sample Copy of Traffic Sensor Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/traffic-sensor-market/41193/#ert_pane1-1

Key Players –

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Kistler Group (Switzerland), SWARCO AG (Austria), SICK AG (Germany), LeddarTech Inc.

Traffic Sensor Market, by Sensors Type

Inductive loops

Piezoelectric sensors

Image sensors

Infrared sensors

Traffic Sensor Market, by Application

Vehicle measurement and profiling

Weigh in motion (WIM)

Traffic monitoring

Automated tolling (e-toll)

A full report of Global Traffic Sensor Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/traffic-sensor-market/41193/



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Traffic Sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Traffic Sensor Market Report

1. What was the Traffic Sensor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Traffic Sensor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Traffic Sensor Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/traffic-sensor-market/41193/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404