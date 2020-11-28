Commercial Water Heater Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global commercial water heater market size is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2026 with an average annual growth rate of 6% from about $5.4 billion in 2020. Factors driving the growth of the commercial water heater market include the development and expansion of commercial sector operations across multiple regions. In addition, supporting regulations and subsidies for the use of renewable energy sources in a variety of applications are also expected to play an important role in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Commercial Water Heater Market: Competitive Players

A.O. Smith, Ariston Thermo, Bosch Thermotechnology, Bradford White Corporation, General Electric Appliances, Racold, Rheem Manufacturing, Whirlpool Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, State Water Heaters, Ferroli, Lennox, HTP Comfort Solutions, BDR Thermea, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, American Standard Water Heaters, Vaillant Group, Noritz Corporation, Thermann, Hubbell, Linuo Ritter International, Jaguar, Viessmann Group, Nihon Itomic, Midea Group, Watts Water Technologies, Stiebel Eltron, Aquamax Australia, ATMOR Heaters, Groupe Atlantic, Saudi Ceramics, Thermex Corporation, Orbital Horizon, Heatre Sadia

Commercial Water Heater Market Segmentation

By Product

Instant

Storage

By Capacity

30 Liters

30-100 Liters

100-250 Liters

250-400 Liters

400 Liters

By Application

College/University

Offices

Government/Military

Others

By Energy Source

Electric

Gas

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Commercial Water Heater Market Report

What was the Commercial Water Heater Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Commercial Water Heater Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial Water Heater Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

