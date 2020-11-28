Automotive Paints Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive paint market is expected to record a 4.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Automotive paint is called a water-based formula that is sprayed onto the car surface using a spray gun. This paint consists of a polyurethane-based enamel, which protects the car surface from environmental damage, enhancing the aesthetics of the car. Automotive paints consist of coloring pigments, additive pigments, binders and thinners. Titanium oxide is the most commonly used coloring pigment in automotive paint. Additive pigments contain several compounds such as calcium, talc and mica. Additive pigment mainly serves to impart the necessary viscosity, leveling, gloss, appearance and flexibility to automotive paints.

Get Sample Copy of Automotive Paints Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-paints-market/26582/#ert_pane1-1

The following players are covered in this report:

3M

BASF

Akzonobel

Dupont

PPG Industries

Royal DSM

Arkema Group

Solvay

Valspar

Clariant AG

Nippon Paint Holdings

Berger Paints

Lesonal

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Beckers Group

Axalta Coatings

Xiangjiang Paint

Twin Tigers Coatings

Automotive Paints Market segmentation by Type

Solvent-Borne Paints

Water-Borne Paints

Powder Paints

Other

Automotive Paints Market segmentation by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

A full report of Global Automotive Paints Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-paints-market/26582/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Paints industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Paints Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Paints Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Paints Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Paints Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-paints-market/26582/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404