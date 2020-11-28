Automotive Paints Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive paint market is expected to record a 4.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Automotive paint is called a water-based formula that is sprayed onto the car surface using a spray gun. This paint consists of a polyurethane-based enamel, which protects the car surface from environmental damage, enhancing the aesthetics of the car. Automotive paints consist of coloring pigments, additive pigments, binders and thinners. Titanium oxide is the most commonly used coloring pigment in automotive paint. Additive pigments contain several compounds such as calcium, talc and mica. Additive pigment mainly serves to impart the necessary viscosity, leveling, gloss, appearance and flexibility to automotive paints.
The following players are covered in this report:
- 3M
- BASF
- Akzonobel
- Dupont
- PPG Industries
- Royal DSM
- Arkema Group
- Solvay
- Valspar
- Clariant AG
- Nippon Paint Holdings
- Berger Paints
- Lesonal
- Kansai Nerolac Paints
- Beckers Group
- Axalta Coatings
- Xiangjiang Paint
- Twin Tigers Coatings
Automotive Paints Market segmentation by Type
- Solvent-Borne Paints
- Water-Borne Paints
- Powder Paints
- Other
Automotive Paints Market segmentation by Application
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Paints industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Paints Market Report
1. What was the Automotive Paints Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Paints Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Paints Market was the market leader in 2018?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
