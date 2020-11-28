Aviation Actuator System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

In the past few years, we have witnessed a growing trend in electric aircraft that has driven the development of electric actuated systems that replace hydraulic actuators in a number of applications including flight control and landing gear. As customers’ awareness of clean and environmentally friendly aircraft increases, so does the use of electrically operated systems. In addition, actuators are useful in other industries such as industrial machinery, military ground vehicles, missiles and ammunition, space satellites, projectiles, and civil and military aircraft.

This report is a comprehensive overview of the global market for Aviation Actuator Systems predicting strong growth rates over the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The report studies all the key factors that are expected to affect the future of the market. Do it. It highlights some of the opportunities currently available to players active on a global level.

Major Key Players

Honeywell International Inc., Safran, Collins Aerospace, Woodward Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Airbus S.A.S., and Boeing.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Electric Actuators

Electro-hydraulic Actuators

Electro-hydrostatic Actuators

Electro-mechanical Actuators

Segmentation by Aircraft Type:

Fighter Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Segmentation by Application:

Landing Gear

Flight Control

Auxiliary Control

Others (Health Monitoring System, Power Distribution System, Power Generation System, Avionics System, and Fuel Management System)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aviation Actuator System Market Report

What was the Aviation Actuator System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Aviation Actuator System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aviation Actuator System Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

