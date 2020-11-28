Transformer Monitoring System Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Transformer Monitoring System Market was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%.

Digitization of utilities, renewable investments and smart grid initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the transformer monitoring systems market. Local companies providing low-quality transformer monitoring systems in countries such as China and other South Asian countries provide fierce competition for global market players. The manufacture of low-quality transformer monitoring systems by local manufacturers affects the profits of incumbents.

Some of the leading players in the transformer monitoring system market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

By Type

Hardware Solutions

IT Solutions

By Application

Distribution Transformers

Power Transformers

Others (Generator Transformer and Specialty Transformer)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Transformer Monitoring System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Transformer Monitoring System Market Report

1. What was the Transformer Monitoring System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Transformer Monitoring System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transformer Monitoring System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

