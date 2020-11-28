Pea Protein Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global Pea Protein Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.3% during 2019-2025. Pea protein is derived from yellow peas (Pisum sativum) and is available in isolate, concentrate and textured form. This product is derived from plant-based sources that are ideal for vegan consumers. It is also an easily digestible, non-toxic, allergy-free product with great potential for application in meat substitutes, cereals, beverages, bakery products and sports supplements.

By Type:

Concentrate

Texture

By form:

By Sources:

Yellow peas split

Lentils

Chickpea

By Application:

Meat substitute

Performance nutrition

Functional food

Snack

drink

Bakery products

snack

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Pea Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Pea Protein Market Report

What was the Pea Protein Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Pea Protein Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Pea Protein Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

