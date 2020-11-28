Transportation Management System Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Transportation Management System Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2019 – 2025).

The Transportation Management System (TMS) helps you reduce shipping costs and make it more efficient by organizing everything into an accurate, easy-to-read list and then using it efficiently to make the best decisions. This eliminates human error and increases business efficiency.

Key Market Players

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation (California, US), Manhattan Associates (Georgia, US), Descartes (Waterloo, Ontario), JDA Software, Inc. (Arizona, US), CTSI-Global (Tennessee, US), Inet-Logistics GMBH (Dornbrin, Austria), BluJay Solutions (Greater Manchester, UK), MercuryGate International, Inc. (North Carolina, US)

By Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Airways

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Size of Enterprise

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Transportation Management System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Transportation Management System Market Report

1. What was the Transportation Management System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Transportation Management System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transportation Management System Market was the market leader in 2018?

