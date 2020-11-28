Truck Platooning Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Truck Platooning Market is projected to grow from USD 37.6 million in 2021 to USD 2,728.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 60%.

Ruck Platooning refers to the convoy of two or more trucks connected to each other using automated and connected technology. Connected vehicle technology helps lead trucks communicate and coordinate with trailing trucks to move adjacently.

Market, By Platooning Type

Autonomous Truck Platooning

DATP

Market, By Services

Telematics-Based Services

Automatic Crash Notification

Emergency Calling

Navigation & Infotainment

On-road Assistance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Truck Platooning industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Truck Platooning Market Report

1. What was the Truck Platooning Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Truck Platooning Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Truck Platooning Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

