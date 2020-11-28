Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size is expected to grow from $43.7 billion in 2020 to $1203 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% over the forecast period. The SDDC market has risen mainly due to the multi-cloud strategy growing in various enterprises and the advent of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G in various industries. The demand for SDDCs is increasing the sophistication of SDDCs as they must improve infrastructure resilience and service uptime.

Some of the key players in the global software defined data centre market include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (HP), Fujitsu, EMC Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation and Big Switch Networks.

Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Segmentation:

By Solutions

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Software-Defined Computing (SDC)

Application

By Services

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

By Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By Industry Verticals

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defence

Education

Retail

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Report

What was the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

