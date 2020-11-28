Automotive Robotic Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive robotics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 10.87%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2025. Automotive robotic systems are used to support manufacturing processes in the automotive industry such as assembly, welding, cutting, dispensing, painting and more. The use of automotive robotics in the manufacturing process helps to reduce operating costs by improving quality and operational flexibility, reducing production and manufacturing errors, and reducing raw material waste. In addition, increasing labor safety concerns, adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand in a timely manner are the major drivers expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive robot market.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Adept

Epson Robotics

Fanuc

Honda

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot

Kawasaki

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Automotive Robotic Market segmentation by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Automotive Robotic Market segmentation by Application

Cutting

Welding

Painting

Material Handling

Palletizing

Packaging

Assembly Of The Components

Dis-Assembly Of The Components

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Robotic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Robotic Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Robotic Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Robotic Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Robotic Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

