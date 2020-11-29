Chargers vs Bills FrEe On Reddit Hd NFl FooTball TV Week 12

Jarrett Bailey writes: “In typical Chargers fashion, Los Angeles couldn’t even put away the Jets as convincingly as they should have. That said, Justin Herbert went off for 366 yards and three touchdowns, and Keenan Allen also had a day by hauling in 16 passes for 145 yards. The Bills are coming off their bye week after that heartbreaking loss at the hands of the “Hail Murray” in Arizona. That aside, the Bills are still in the driver’s seat in the AFC East. Stefon Diggs entered Week 11 as the No. 2 receiver in the league in receiving yards, and Josh Allen was atop the league leaders in passing yards. While it’s arguable that the Chargers are the more talented roster, it’s abundantly clear that the Bills are the better team, and they will rebound in a shootout in Week 12.”

More NFL Week 12 picks, predictions:

Texans vs. Lions | Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys

Ravens vs. Steelers | Dolphins vs. Jets | Cardinals vs. Patriots

Panthers vs. Vikings | Browns vs. Jaguars | Titans vs. Colts

Giants vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Bills | Raiders vs. Falcons

49ers vs. Rams | Saints vs. Broncos | Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Bears vs. Packers | Seahawks vs. Eagles | Playoff standings

Sportsnaut: Bills 31, Chargers 27

Vincent Frank writes: “At 7-3 on the season, Buffalo’s Week 11 bye could not have come at a better time. The team’s defense has been torched over the past two games, giving up 872 total yards 66 points. Thankfully, Josh Allen continues to lead an offense that’s averaging nearly four touchdowns per game. As for the Chargers, it’s been a combination of hope as it relates to young quarterback Justin Herbert and more struggles in close games. The rookie quarterback has accounted for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions and was brilliant in a Week 11 win over the Jets. Unfortunately, the Chargers have dropped seven of 10 to open the season with all seven losses coming by one score. You can do the math here.”

Sporting News: Bills 28, Chargers 21

Bill Bender writes: “Justin Herbert continues to impress as a rookie, and he has two 300-yard games in the last three weeks. The Chargers have yet to win a road game, and the Bills had a bye week to stew about the Hail Mary loss to the Cardinals. The weather won’t be a factor, but Josh Allen will take advantage of a weak Chargers’ defense.”

Pro Football Network: Bills 28, Chargers 26

Oliver Hodgkinson writes: “After being played closer than expected by the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Orchard Park for a clash with a Buffalo Bills team that comes off a bye and fired up by their defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Although rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been impressive so far this season, and his connection with Keenan Allen should give them a good chance to put up points once again, they lack the explosive rushing offense that has exposed the Bills defense in their three defeats this season. The Tennessee Titans had 139 rushing yards, the Kansas City Chiefs racked up 245 rushing yards, and the Cardinals rushed for 217 yards when beating the Bills. Stefon Diggs should feature prominently against a team that had allowed 18 passing touchdowns prior to NFL Week 11 and is my fantasy football WR1 for Week 12.”

MORE:NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals a threat in NFC after loss to Seattle Seahawks?

Can Josh Allen lead the Buffalo Bills past the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season?

Sports Interaction: Take the Bills

Payton Matthews writes: “Very interesting matchup between good young quarterbacks in the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Bills’ Josh Allen, both of whom can run. Buffalo comes off its bye week in control of its destiny to win the AFC East for the first time in decades. The Chargers actually managed to not lose a close game for once Sunday, edging the Jets 34-28 behind three more TD passes from Herbert.”

Sporting News: Bills 34, Chargers 17

Vinnie Iyer writes: “The Bills are coming off a bye and should have their offense revved up around Josh Allen to attack a Chargers’ secondary that’s really struggling. Justin Herbert will duel him well, but he’s also going into a hostile environment with some weather concerns on a cross-country trip against a Buffalo defense that can dial up some good pressure.”

WSN: Go with the Bills

Mike Lukas writes: “It was a close win for the Chargers in Week 11 over the winless Jets, final score 34-28, and it will be a much larger uphill climb for Week 12 as they face these well-rested Bills, so the freshly quaffed LA QB Justin Herbert gets to put on another show like he did last week, hopefully, when he posted 366 passing yards for 3 touchdowns and no picks in that victory. It must have been a long week off for the 7-3 Buffalo Bills, first miraculously losing to the Cardinals in the very last seconds of Week 10 by a narrow score of 30-32, so now they must face a Chargers team that is fresh off a win and now QB Josh Allen gets to keep his team playoff-worthy against these shaky Chargers. The Bills must prove they are postseason contenders and a win over these Chargers is a great way to start.”

MORE:NFL playoff picture: New Orleans Saints hold top spot in NFC, Arizona Cardinals hold last

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have had plenty of time to put the disappointment of a Week 10 heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals behind them.

The team arrived at their practice facility this week with the hope of turning the page as they begin the final six-game stretch of the regular season. Buffalo hosts the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Bills (7-3) and Chargers (3-7) are two of the most prolific passing offenses in the NFL. Led by rookie Justin Herbert, Los Angeles has the no. 3-ranked passing offense in the league (279.6 yards per game). Buffalo’s Josh Allen has been in the MVP conversation for most of the season and he has the Bills’ passing attack ranked no. 4 with 278.9 yards per game.

Both quarterbacks play similar styles of football. They have big arms and can attack down the field and on the ground with their legs. Herbert was asked about the challenges of playing against Buffalo’s 20th-ranked defense and he said he’s been impressed watching them on film.

“They’re really well coached. They fly around and they do things really well,” Herbert said. “The statistics kind of lie. Last year you look at it and they had an incredible defense. I think they have another incredible defense, and I don’t think they get enough credit for how good they really are. Having a good protection plan and being good up front is gonna be solid for us. We’re gonna have to do everything we can to execute on Sunday.”

The Bills played maybe their best quarter of football in the fourth against Arizona before Kyler Murray’s miraculous “Hail Mary.” Safety Micah Hyde played after going into the game questionable with an ankle injury, and he came up a few key plays in the game, including a six-yard tackle for a loss on Murray to force a punt in the fourth.

Against Herbert, Hyde said the Bills know they’re not just facing any rookie on Sunday.

“Obviously with guys like (receivers) Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, some teams try to take away Keenan Allen. Maybe try to double him or something like that. You can tell (Herbert) kind of looks to him, but then he comes off him right away,” Hyde said. “As a young quarterback that’s impressive. A lot of guys kind of stare their guy down. He’s reading the field, he’s reading the formations that the defense is playing against him. He’s able to make some big throws.”

It’s going to be Hyde and tag team partner Jordan Poyer’s responsibility to confuse Herbert with the way they disguise their coverages. Then when the ball is in play down the field, both safeties will need to make plays.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has been studying the Bills defense all week. He’s seen the numbers – like 27 sacks, which ranks 8th in the NFL, and 16 turnovers (7 interceptions and 9 fumble recoveries) – and the former Bills offensive coordinator has told his players in Los Angeles to be aware that Buffalo has playmakers.

“They make a lot of plays,” Lynn said. “Sixteen different players have a sack for their football team because they bring it from all three levels – d-line, linebackers, and secondary. You never know where it’s coming from. They’ve affected offenses that way and created big plays.”

The Bills secondary is the healthiest it’s been all season. Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Josh Norman all available for Sunday’s game after Wallace and Norman missed last game because of Covid (Norman tested positive and Wallace was a close contact). Against Allen, Williams and impressive tight end Hunter Henry, the Bills defensive backs are going to have their hands full.

https://nfllive-network.com/chargers-vs-bills-free-on-reddit/https://nfllive-network.com/new-york-giants-vs-cincinnati-bengals-free-on-reddit/https://nfllive-network.com/titans-vs-colts-free-on-reddit/https://nfllive-network.com/panthers-vs-vikings-free-on-reddit/https://nfllive-network.com/cardinals-vs-patriots-free-on-reddit/https://nfllive-network.com/miami-dolphins-vs-new-york-jets/https://nfllive-network.com/las-vegas-raiders-vs-atlanta-falcons/