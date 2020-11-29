New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals FrEe On Reddit Hd NFl FooTball TV Week 12

Cincinnati lost Joe Burrow to a season-ending left knee injury during the third quarter of the team’s Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team. Sunday’s game will be the team’s first game of the season without Burrow.

The Giants come into Paul Brown Stadium as a rested team after having their bye in the previous week. New York has won three of its last five games, and despite the team’s record, they are contenders in the NFC East.

Home cooking could be just what the doctor ordered for Burrow-less Bengals. The Bengals have a 6-4 all-time series lead over New York, in which the home team has won every game.



Here are three keys to the Week 12 battle:

Keep it simple on offense and rely on playmakers

The Bengals are in a tough spot without arguably their two best offensive players in Joe Mixon and Burrow. Mixon will miss his fifth-straight game on Sunday due to a right foot injury. Life without Burrow has just begun.

A source told The Enquirer that the Bengals are planning to start Brandon Allen at quarterback. Allen has experience in Zac Taylor’s system. Allen was a QB on the Rams squad when Taylor was an assistant coach under Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

“Always had a great approach. My first exposure to him was he was always on the practice squad. You’d see him taking reps of stuff that wasn’t necessarily in our system, but you could see some of the timing and the anticipation he threw with it,” Taylor said of Allen. “He’s just always had that ‘it’ factor to him, I think that he’s probably carried throughout his entire life.”

The Bengals are hoping Allen can channel that “it factor” this weekend and beyond. Allen should rely on his skill-position players to make his job a little less difficult. The Bengals still have one of the most talented receiving corps in the league. Allen doesn’t have much chemistry with Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green but the fourth-year QB knows the offense. Expect the Bengals to keep things simple to start, before opening up the entire playbook.

Play complementary football

Anticipate the Burrow-less Bengals to be offensively challenged. The Bengals failed to cross the 50-yard line in five drives without Burrow versus Washington. Cincy’s offense shouldn’t be that inept this Sunday.

However, the Bengals need solid performances in all three phases.

Brandon Wilson, who led the NFL in average kick return yards in 2019, is due for a lengthy return. Wilson is second in the league in kickoff returns of at least 40 yards. The Bengals’ offense could use good field position.

Additionally, the Bengals’ defense has an opportunity to assert itself. The Giants have the 30th ranked offense in the NFL and the team averages just 19.5 points a game.

New York is without their best overall player in running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2. The Giants’ offense has been hampered without the star RB.

The Bengals’ defense and special teams must help out their shorthanded offense.

Force turnovers to make life easier for the offense

The Bengals defense was shell-shocked when Burrow exited the game at FedExField. Washington scored on its next three possessions. Now that reality has settled in, the defense must step up because they can’t count on the offense to score 21 points a game, which they average going into Week 12.

“What an opportunity. We just got to go out there try for each other, hold the next man accountable and really play for one another for the bigger purposes,” Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell said.

The Bengals pass defense has had nice moments this year. Cincinnati is tied for sixth in lowest opponent completion percentage (63.0) and is tied for ninth in interceptions (9).

Bengals free safety Jessie Bates has a team-leading three interceptions and 13 pass deflections. Bates is playing All-Pro level football this season.

Bell leads the team in tackles (74).

Bates, Bell and the Bengals defense need to force takeaways to ease the burden off the offense.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones heads into Week 12 with more interceptions (nine) than TD passes (eight) and has one of the worse completion percentages among starting quarterbacks.

"It goes around to consistency. Especially now with Joe being hurt," Bates said. "The standard for the defense just has to raise 10 times more with that part being out. That's something that's not a secret. Something we have to address in the room, we are going to win games because of our defense these next couple weeks.The New York Giants will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for their Week 12 matchup on Sunday. This will be Cincy's first game since No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow went down for the season with a torn ACL. Now, the Bengals will reportedly turn to Brandon Allen to start this game while second-year quarterback Ryan Finley, who came in for Burrow last week, will serve as the backup. While Cincinnati tries to not only pick up the pieces left following Burrow's injury but snap a two-game losing streak, New York comes into this game well-rested following the Week 11 bye and are winners of their previous two contests.

In this space, we’ll dive into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer, including the spread, total, and some of our favorite player props. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants (3-7) at Jets (2-7-1)

Latest Odds: Giants -6

The Giants began the week as just a four-point favorite against the Bengals, but that number has only grown with the public looking at the Bengals as a sitting duck without Burrow under center. The spread has jumped a full two points to Giants -6 as of Saturday morning.

New York has been a road warrior over the last three years, owning a 17-4 ATS record away from MetLife Stadium over that stretch, which is the best mark in the NFL. More recently, they’ve covered eight-straight road games which include a 5-0 ATS record in 2020. The only caveat to that eight-game run as it relates to this game, however, is that they’ve only been favored once during that stretch. The Giants have also not been a road favorite by four or more points since 2016. Even with that wrinkle, however, it’s hard not to like the Giants winning by more than a touchdown in this game with a backup under center for Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones also boasts a strong road record, going 9-2 ATS in his career.

Projected score: N.Y. Giants 24, Cincinnati 14

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 44.5

With uncertainty under center for Cincinnatti, it was no surprise to see the total jockey around this week. After opening at 43, the number dipped as low as 41.5 on Monday before creeping back up as the week progressed. It jumped by a point-and-a-half on Thursday to land at 44, which is where things stand as of Saturday morning.

The Bengals defense is allowing 27 points per game entering Week 12, which is tied for the tenth-most in the NFL. While that is a promising sign for the Over, their offense was managing just 21.3 points with Joe Burrow under center, which was the seventh-fewest in the league heading into Week 12. Now that their best offensive player is out for the season, it’s hard to envision a scenario where they are lighting up the scoreboard. With an early lead, New York won’t be incentivized enough to step on the gas offensively, which points to the Under.

New York Giants (3-7) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New York Giants Will Win

Does Cincinnati have anyone in the offensive backfield? Joe Burrow is out after his horrific knee injury, the running backs are all banged up, and all of this for an offense that scored a total of 19 points over the last two weeks.

The Giants are on a two-game winning streak with a defense that forced five takeaways against Washington and an offense that came up with its best game of the season in the win over Philadelphia. However …

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Giant passing game isn’t enough to worry about, and the Bengal run defense might be the team’s biggest strength.

The Giants will be good for around 20ish points, but they’re not going to put this thing away with a big early flurry. Cincinnati QB Brandon Allen has to be steady he has to hope the ground game can take over with a variety of parts rotating in, and the defense has to hold up against a suddenly decent New York ground game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

It’s a running back-by-committee approach, but Gallman has been steady with a touchdown in each of the last four games and two in the win over Philadelphia. He’s not going to be a workhorse, but he’ll get it around 14 times, ht’ll catch a pass or two, and he’ll be the first option on the goal line again.

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants are coming off a bye week, Cincinnati is reeling after the loss of its franchise star, and it’s going to take something special for this to be an upset.

New York isn’t strong enough to assume this is a layup win, but it stopped with the turnovers – none in the last two games – and the Bengals don’t take the ball away enough to matter.a

