Titans vs Colts FrEe On Reddit Hd NFl FooTball TV Week 12

Jarrett Bailey writes: “The Titans and Colts are both coming off big wins in overtime. Tennessee beat the Ravens off the strength of a huge day from Derrick Henry, and the Colts knocked off the Packers thanks to the foot of Rodrigo Blankenship. The Colts still have the advantage in the division following their win over the Titans in Week 11. The Titans’ special teams cost them the previous contest between these two teams, and I expect them to take back the division lead and even the score with the Colts. I’ll take Tennessee and the points.”

The Tennessee Titans (7-3) and Indianapolis Colts (7-3) face off on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these Week 12 NFL picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. Arizona time on CBS.

The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

Pro Football Network: Titans 23, Colts 16

Sportsnaut: Colts 34, Titans 23

Vincent Frank writes: “Indianapolis’ Week 10 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans has helped the team emerge into a potential conference title contender. Its comeback win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this past Sunday add even another layer to that. Philip Rivers was brilliant for the now 7-3 Colts, throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime victory. From a Titans perspective, this is nearly a must win. Tennessee has lost three of four since a 5-0 start to the season. Ryan Tannehill has seen his production decline. Meanwhile, The Titans’ once-heralded defense is giving up north of 26 points per outing. Things are not aligning for this to change in Week 12.”

Sporting News: Titans 27, Colts 24

Bill Bender writes: “The Colts and Titans meet in a rematch, and both teams are coming off emotional overtime victories. It’s all about adjustments in the AFC South rematch, and Ryan Tannehill has to make a few more plays in the passing game. The Titans get payback with a late TD run from Derrick Henry.”

Pro Football Network: Colts 26, Titans 23

Oliver Hodgkinson writes: “Just two weeks after the first clash between these two AFC South divisional rivals, we have the second edition with the Tennessee Titans looking to avenge their 34-17 Thursday Night Football home defeat. Both teams are coming off big wins in NFL Week 11 with the Titans taking care of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts emerging victorious from an overtime thriller against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The same keys to the game remain. The Colts have the defense to limit Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Can the Titans defense step up and shut down the Phillip Rivers led Colts offense this time around? If it does come down to a close battle, which kicker can you trust the most between Stephen Gostkowski and Rodrigo Blankenship?”

After not practicing on Thursday and releasing an estimated injury report only, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were back on the practice field on Friday before releasing their final injury report.

We already know that two key Colts defensive linemen will miss the Week 12 contest, as DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have been ruled out.

For the Titans, we’re interested to see the practice participation of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, all of whom have not practiced at all this week.

The Colts had six players who failed to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, including center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Zach Pascal, quarterback Philip Rivers and safety Khari Willis.

Let’s see where those players stand on the final injury report ahead of the Week 12 contest between Tennessee and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tennessee Titans (7-3) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-3) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

How is Tennessee stronger than it was a few weeks ago when it lost by 17 to the Colts at home? The offense picked it up against Baltimore last week in a strong overtime win, the running game continues to be fantastic, and the defense is doing a decent job from time-to-time taking the ball away.

When the D forces takeaways, they come in bunches. Indianapolis avoided giving up any in the first meeting, but it turned it over twice four of the last six games. On the road, the Titans have to force mistakes, because …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

The Colts were able to throw well over the last several weeks and almost hit 300 yards in the first meeting. As long as Phil Rivers can avoid the bad interception, the defense will do the rest.

Jonathan Taylor won’t be playing after testing positive for COVID, but the Titan defense has problems against anyone who can pound away. The great Colt offensive line needs to control the game, and the league’s second-best defense should take care of the rest.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis

Yeah, he has a toe injury, but he doesn’t miss games – ever. With Taylor out, the running game will spread it around, and Rivers will try staying on his current tear. He has three touchdown passes in three of the last five games, and he’s a lock for 250 yards and close to 300.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s so hard to be a team twice, especially in the last three weeks. The things that worked for the Colts on the road should work at home.

Slow down the Tennessee passing game, control the tempo, rely on Rivers and the offensive line to take care of the rest. It’ll be closer than the 34-17 first meeting, but the Colts will still pull it off.

