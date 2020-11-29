Global Polypropylene Films Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The polypropylene film market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Polypropylene films are low-cost thermoplastics with good transparency, gloss, and tensile strength. Polypropylene films very are well suited for a broad range of applications in flexible packaging as well as industrial, cosmetic and automotive applications. Growth in the medical & pharmaceutical market across the globe will also foster the growth of the polypropylene films market. In addition to this, due to the chemical inheritance nature of the polypropylene films, these are also best suited for the food packaging application.

Moreover, the expected increasing demand for capacitors in the electric vehicle is expected to provide significant opportunities to the polypropylene film market during the forecast period. As per OMR Analysis, the electric vehicle market industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in the prices and supply of raw materials is one of the major challenges for the polypropylene films market shares.

Market Segmentation

Global Polypropylene Films Market by Product Type

Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

Bi-Axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Global Polypropylene Films Market by Application

Packaging

Capacitors

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Others (Cosmetic and Agriculture)

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3B Films Pvt. Ltd.

Amcor PLC

BASF SE

B.C. Jindal Group

Berry Global Inc.

CCL Industries Corp.

Copol International Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello. Inc.

Novolex Holdings, LLC

Plastchim-T JSC

Polibak Plastik Film Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?.

Poligal. S.A.

Polyplex Corp.Ltd.

Profol GmbH

PT Panverta Cakrakencana

RKW SE

SABIC

SRF Ltd.

Taghleef Industries SpA

Toray Industries, Inc.

Treofan Group

UFlex Ltd.

