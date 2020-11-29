Global Polypropylene Films Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The polypropylene film market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Polypropylene films are low-cost thermoplastics with good transparency, gloss, and tensile strength. Polypropylene films very are well suited for a broad range of applications in flexible packaging as well as industrial, cosmetic and automotive applications. Growth in the medical & pharmaceutical market across the globe will also foster the growth of the polypropylene films market. In addition to this, due to the chemical inheritance nature of the polypropylene films, these are also best suited for the food packaging application.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/polypropylene-films-market
Moreover, the expected increasing demand for capacitors in the electric vehicle is expected to provide significant opportunities to the polypropylene film market during the forecast period. As per OMR Analysis, the electric vehicle market industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in the prices and supply of raw materials is one of the major challenges for the polypropylene films market shares.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/polypropylene-films-market
Market Segmentation
Global Polypropylene Films Market by Product Type
- Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
- Bi-Axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
Global Polypropylene Films Market by Application
- Packaging
- Capacitors
- Medical & Pharmaceutical
- Others (Cosmetic and Agriculture)
Regional Analysis
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- 3B Films Pvt. Ltd.
- Amcor PLC
- BASF SE
- B.C. Jindal Group
- Berry Global Inc.
- CCL Industries Corp.
- Copol International Ltd.
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello. Inc.
- Novolex Holdings, LLC
- Plastchim-T JSC
- Polibak Plastik Film Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?.
- Poligal. S.A.
- Polyplex Corp.Ltd.
- Profol GmbH
- PT Panverta Cakrakencana
- RKW SE
- SABIC
- SRF Ltd.
- Taghleef Industries SpA
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Treofan Group
- UFlex Ltd.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/polypropylene-films-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404