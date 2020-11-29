Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global vegan baking ingredients market is anticipated to grow with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the vegan baking ingredients market is attributed to the consumer’s increasing adoption of a vegan diet into their daily lifestyle all across the globe. The recent shift in consumer behavior is driving the market players in the baking industry to replace traditional ingredients with vegan ingredients in their product offerings. Furthermore, a growing interest in eco-friendly and ethical products has also surged the demand for vegan bakery ingredients. Moreover, a positive trend in the vegan diet is expected to be witnessed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All these factors are anticipated to significantly drive the vegan baking ingredients market during the forecast period.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/vegan-baking-ingredients-market

Additionally, animal welfare is also gaining considerable momentum across the globe. The animal husbandry practices across the globe are getting significant backlash from animal welfare societies and conscientious consumers. In addition to this, the increasing concerns about egg production practices and identification of egg as a common allergen are also providing an opportunity for the expansion of the vegan baking ingredients industry.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/vegan-baking-ingredients-market

Vegan baking is also providing various new options for the development and the opportunity to focus on the flavours of baked goods. Additionally, the increasing use of aquafaba that mimics the exact properties of eggs is also gaining significant popularity in the vegan baking ingredients market. In addition to this, the availability of different commercial replacements of eggs made from pulses and/or seeds will also drive the growth of the vegan baking ingredients market.

The consumers are also demanding clean labels and gluten-free products made from plants which will also impact the future of vegan baking ingredients in the bakeries. Besides, shelf life, nutrition, and indulgence are a few of the concerns related to vegan baking ingredients which will hamper the growth of the vegan baking ingredients market during the forecast period. However, the manufacturer’s increasing focus towards whole and ancient grains for both nutritional and functional benefits will present new opportunities for the vegan baking ingredients market during the forecast period.

Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market- Segmentation

By Product

Emulsifier

Colors & Flavors

Raising Agents

Others

By End Product

Cakes & Pastries

Bread & Rolls

Biscuits & Cookies

Edible Oils

Others

By Type

Organic Ingredient

Conventional Ingredient

Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market- Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Abel & Schafer Inc.

Andrew Ingredients Ltd.

Associated British Foods plc

B&G Foods, Inc. (Clabber Girl Corp.)

Bakels Group

BASF SE

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Dealers Ingredients Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fuji Plant Protein Labs Inc

Kerry Group Plc

Natural Candy Store

Nestle S.A.

Palsgaard A/S

Puratos Group

Unilever PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/vegan-baking-ingredients-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404