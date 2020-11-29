Raiders vs Falcons Live stream frEe On Reddit Time, TV channel, live stream info, prediction for Week 12 showdown

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are 3-7 overall and 1-4 at home, while Las Vegas is 6-4 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Raiders had a three-game winning streak snapped last week.The Falcons have split their last four games. Las Vegas is favored by three points in the latest Falcons vs. Raiders odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 53. Before entering any Raiders vs. Falcons picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The running game was unstoppable, Kansas City went to stop it, and Derek Carr went off with 364 yards in the tough loss last week. The team is versatile, the offense doesn’t make a whole lot of big mistakes, and this continues to be among the most physical offensive fronts.

Atlanta continues to have problems against the deep ball. It’s the Raiders. They’re going to keep pressing – they average over seven yards per attempt.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The Raiders have a problem against the solid running teams. They’ve allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL, and they’re getting bombed on, too, giving up over 300 passing yards in four of the last six games.

Matt Ryan continues to bomb away, but there’s a good balance with a running game that doesn’t always go anywhere, but keeps on pushing. This week, it’ll be about …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Brian Hill, Atlanta

Todd Gurley is out with his knee acting up, and now it’s up to Hill to show what he can do. He’s been okay – averaging 4.4 yards per carry – and he’s a decent receiver. Best of all, he has fresh legs and should be dangerous – again the Raiders allow a ton of touchdowns to running backs.

What’s Going To Happen

The Raiders haven’t been bad on the road. Atlanta has turned it around a bit – the loss to New Orleans aside – but there’s been a problem against the better rushing teams. The Las Vegas ground game will be good, Carr will be better, and the Raiders will come up with a strong win in a fun shootouta

The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 12 .

The Falcons are coming off a 24-9 loss to the Saints where the offense was inexcusably bland and uninspiring. The Raiders are coming off a last-second loss the defending Super Bowl champs. Sunday’s meeting is crucial because while both teams are still mathematically in the playoff hunt, a win or loss could change how the Falcons approach Weeks 13 through 17.

Pro Football Network: Raiders 26, Falcons 23

Jarrett Bailey writes: “Although the Raiders lost in the final minute against the Chiefs, they have proven themselves as a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC. Derek Carr has played well, and the offense can compete with the likes of anyone. Atlanta really disappointed last week, only scoring nine points while Taysom Hill and the Saints got a victory in a game that made the Falcons look worse than some may have thought they were. The Raiders are the better team, and I’ve learned not to expect anything from Atlanta.”

More NFL Week 12 picks, predictions:

Texans vs. Lions | Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys

Ravens vs. Steelers | Dolphins vs. Jets | Cardinals vs. Patriots

Panthers vs. Vikings | Browns vs. Jaguars | Titans vs. Colts

Giants vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Bills | Raiders vs. Falcons

49ers vs. Rams | Saints vs. Broncos | Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Bears vs. Packers | Seahawks vs. Eagles | Playoff standings

Sportsnaut: Raiders 34, Falcons 30

Vincent Frank writes: “Despite some major COVID-related issues throughout the season, Jon Gruden has his Raiders at a surprising 6-4. That has included stunning wins over the likes of the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Las Vegas fell just short of sweeping the Chiefs in a 35-31 loss to this past Sunday. That hurt big time. Things are going much better for the Falcons, too, since they fired Dan Quinn. While Atlanta has no reasonable expectation of playoff contention moving forward, it has won three of five. Matt Ryan is now making sweet music with Julio Jones after some initial struggles. That should be enough for the Falcons to keep this close in what will be a high-scoring affair.”

Sporting News: Raiders 31, Falcons 26

Bill Bender writes: “The Falcons are just 1-4 at home, and Julio Jones’ hamstring injury will be something to monitor throughout the week. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 4-1 on the road – and that includes a cross-country-flight-victory against Carolina in Week 1. Expect a similar game.”

Pro Football Network: Raiders 31, Falcons 27

Oliver Hodgkinson writes: “The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL with Josh Jacobs, but this game will be an opportunity for the receiving options to shine against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has been awful this season. The Falcons have been particularly poor against the tight end position, allowing the second-most receiving yards and most touchdowns to tight ends this year. Watch out for Darren Waller, who should continue to build his resume as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the whole of the NFL. Although the Raiders have given up an average of 246.9 passing yards per game, they have been relatively successful in limiting passing touchdowns, and that could be a difference-maker on Sunday.”

MORE:NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals a threat in NFC after loss to Seattle Seahawks?

Can Matt Ryan lead the Atlanta Falcons to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season?

Sports Interaction: Take the Falcons

Payton Matthews writes: “The Raiders nearly swept the season series with the Super Bowl-favoured Kansas City Chiefs but allowed a late touchdown to lose 35-31 in a terrific game Sunday night. Atlanta came out of its bye week and laid a giant egg in a 24-9 loss in New Orleans, which won’t help interim coach Raheem Morris’ chances of getting the full-time job. The Falcons had just 248 yards of offence.”

Sporting News: Raiders 31, Falcons 27

Vinnie Iyer writes: “The Raiders will shake off that Mahomes magic loss of Week 11 in style with a strong road trip to the NFC South. Derek Carr is playing too well to be contained by the Falcons awful pass coverage with no rush behind it, taking advantage when they blitz. Matt Ryan can’t seem to keep his key receivers healthy and now his offensive line and running game are crumbling at the wrong time for an improving, youthful defense.”

CBS Sports: Go with the Raiders

John Breech writes: “If there’s one situation when you might want to stay away from the Falcons, it’s when they’re facing a team from the AFC. In their past 15 games against AFC teams, the Falcons are 3-12 straight up and an ugly 2-13 ATS. However, one of those three wins did come back in Week 9 against the Broncos when Atlanta covered as a 4.5-point favorite in a 34-27 win. As for the Raiders, they’re 3-1 both straight-up and ATS In their past four games against NFC teams. One worrisome thing about the Raiders though is that this game is being played in the eastern time zone where the Raiders are 4-8 straight-up and 4-7-1 ATS since the start of the 2017 season.”

WSN: Go with the Raiders

Mike Lukas writes: “In an exciting Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders came close to a win, their defense giving up a last-minute touchdown in a game that saw both teams ahead at different points, and QB Derek Carr is finally looking like his HC Jon Gruden is getting through to him and now he is playing excellent football. QB Matt Ryan threw two interceptions in the Falcons Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints (who weren’t even fielding their starting quarterback), and the 3-7 Falcons are all but done for this season, especially after these talented Raiders take care of them here. The Raiders are figuring out who they are on both sides of the ball and the Falcons will most likely find out the hard way in Week 12.”

MORE:NFL playoff odds: How Arizona Cardinals, other NFC teams look entering Week 12 of season