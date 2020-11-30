Safety Instrumented System Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The safety instrumented systems market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The adoption of Industry 4.0 is expected to bring about the following technological changes. Safety system. In July 2018, the International Society of Automation (ISA) announced that it had published a new book covering the entire life cycle of a safety instrumented system (SIS), including specification, design, analysis, programming, installation, maintenance, and change management.

Key Players Mentioned in the Safety Instrumented System Market Report:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

OMRON Corporation

Tyco International PLC

Global Safety Instrumented System Market Segmentation:

By Component

Sensors

Switches

Programmable Devices

Actuators and Valves

Other Components

By Application

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)

Fire and Gas Monitoring and Control (F&GC)

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

Burner Management Systems (BMS)

Turbo Machinery Control

Other Applications

By End User

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Other End Users

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Safety Instrumented System Market Report

What was the Safety Instrumented System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Safety Instrumented System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Safety Instrumented System Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

