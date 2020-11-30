IoT Solutions and Services Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The IoT Solutions & Services market size is projected to reach $279 billion by 2024, according to a report by Orion Market Reports. This will achieve this at $139.3 billion in 2019 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the forecast period.

In North America, the United States and Canada are two major contributors to the growth of the overall IoT solutions and services market. The North American market is dominated by the manufacturing and transportation industries in IoT adoption. To improve industrial digitization, the U.S. government has launched a new initiative called the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation, also known as U.S. Manufacturing. Under this plan, the U.S. government has announced nine manufacturing innovation agencies. All of these initiatives have demonstrated a higher demand for professional services, including consulting, implementation and deployment, and support and maintenance services.

IoT Solutions and Services Market Segmentation:

By component:

Hardware

Platform

Solutions

Services

By solution:

Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Complex Event Processing

Network Management

Cybersecurity

By Platform

Data Management

Device Management

Network Management

By Application

Smart Home

Smart Wearables

Smart Cities

Smart Grid

IoT Industrial Internet

IoT Connected Cars

IoT Connected Healthcare

Others(Toys And Drones)

Company Profiles

Dell Emc

Apple Inc.

Amazon Web Services

AT&T Inc.

Blackberry

Cisco systems Inc.

HCL Technologies

Ericsson

