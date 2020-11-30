Tv White Space Spectrum Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The TV white space (TVWS) spectrum refers to an unused spectrum or frequency that lies between the active frequencies of the very high frequency (VHF) and ultra high frequency (UHF) spectrum. These channels, also known as buffer channels, can be used without a license in locations where frequencies are not generally used by the licensed service.

TV White Space Spectrum is projected to reach US$197.8 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 54%

Major market players operating in the global TVWS spectrum market include ATDI S.A., Adaptrum, Inc., Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc., Key Bridge LLC, Alphabet Inc., KTS Wireless, MELD Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Aviacomm Inc., and Spectrum Bridge Inc.

By Component:

Radios

Antennas

Cables

Power supplies

Backhaul and services

By Software and Services:

Software

Services

