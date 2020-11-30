Asia-Pacific Baby Care Products Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific baby care products market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2020-2026). China, India, and Japan are the key countries driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby care products industry over the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased disposable income of parents, changing lifestyles, and an increased number of working women across the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is also home to around 60% of the world’s population and includes the world’s most populous countries such as China and India.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-baby-care-products-market

Moreover, as per the UNFPA 2018-19, the total fertility rate for East Asia is 1.7 children per woman, while remaining high in South Asia at 2.5 children per woman. Further, improved incomes of the families, raised standard of living in emerging economies such as China and India are also fueling the market growth in the region. Besides, young parents have also shifted their preferences for the products, which has changed the dynamics of the market over the years. Hence, such aforementioned factors are likely to positively impact the demand for baby personal care products over the forecast period.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-baby-care-products-market

Asia-Pacific Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Baby Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries & Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarket

Online Platform

Asia-Pacific Baby Care Products Market – Countries Covered

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Avon Products Inc.

Overview

Avon Products Inc. in North America

Avon Products Inc. Baby Care Products Landscape

Recent Developments

Beiersdorf AG

Dabur International Ltd.

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Mothercare PLC

Nestle S.A.

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

Unilever United States, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-baby-care-products-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404