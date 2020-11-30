Global Organic Baby Food Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global organic baby food market is estimated to record a hefty CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Certified organic products are those which have been produced, stored, processed, handled, and marketed following precise technical specifications (standards) and certified as “organic” by a certification body such as the Soil Association in the UK, the European Union, or the US Department of Agriculture. The organic baby food market has witnessed exceptional growth in recent times owing to increasing adoption of prepared organic baby food due to busy lifestyle, rising number of strategic investments in the organic baby food category, and growing awareness concerning the health benefits of organic foods, among more.

Additionally, the global retail industry is on an all-time high as global economies have continued to perform exceptionally well, stimulating retail sales and profitability. The past few years have seen noteworthy developments in the overall retail and e-retail space all around the globe. More and more convenience store chains are seeking to tap into the area of organic baby food through business-to-business e-commerce with a digital wholesale marketplace. The boom of urbanization has played a significant role in the acceleration of the organic baby food market. As projected by the UN (United Nations), around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas against 55% in 2018. Increasing urbanization has exposed individuals to more and more information on organic foods and animal welfare which will trigger an already increasing demand for organic baby food.

Global Organic Baby Food Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Ready to Eat

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey)

Amara Organic Foods

Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Hero Group (Beech-Nut)

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Little Spoon, Inc.

Nascens Enterprises Pvt., Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

North Castle Partners, LLC

Nurture, Inc.

NurturMe, Inc.

Ormeal Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Plum, PBC

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

PT Organics Ltd.

Sari Foods Co

Sprout Foods, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Upon A Farm LLC

